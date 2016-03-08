Transfer news: Manchester United ace remains Juventus target

According to the Daily Express, the Bianconeri will try a new assault on the Manchester United midfielder in the summer.

Pogba, who signed for United for from Juventus for €105 million in the summer of 2016 has enjoyed a rich vein of form since the departure of ex-boss Jose Mourinho as United.

It is expected that Juventus will face a difficult challenge to re-sign the Frenchman who has 9 goals and 8 assists in 20 appearances in the league this season.

