Transfer news: Manchester United ace remains Juventus target
03 February at 17:30According to the Daily Express, the Bianconeri will try a new assault on the Manchester United midfielder in the summer.
Pogba, who signed for United for from Juventus for €105 million in the summer of 2016 has enjoyed a rich vein of form since the departure of ex-boss Jose Mourinho as United.
It is expected that Juventus will face a difficult challenge to re-sign the Frenchman who has 9 goals and 8 assists in 20 appearances in the league this season.
