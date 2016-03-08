Transfer news: Manchester United chase Bayern defender Sule
21 April at 16:30According to what has been reported by Sport1 today, Manchester United have taken an interest in Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule; ahead of the summer transfer window in which the Red Devils are looking to add at least one defender to their roster.
Reports suggest that United will make a bid for Sule during the summer in their attempts to bait him into a move across Europe.
Bayern Munich, however, will be eager to keep a hold of Sule, who they view as a fundamental building block for the club's future; especially given the age of both Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng as the two experienced defenders near the twilight of their careers.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments