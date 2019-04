Transfer news: Manchester United chase Bayern defender Sule

According to what has been reported by Sport1 today, Manchester United have taken an interest in Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule; ahead of the summer transfer window in which the Red Devils are looking to add at least one defender to their roster.Reports suggest that United will make a bid for Sule during the summer in their attempts to bait him into a move across Europe.Bayern Munich, however, will be eager to keep a hold of Sule, who they view as a fundamental building block for the club's future; especially given the age of both Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng as the two experienced defenders near the twilight of their careers.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.