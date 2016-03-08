Transfer news: Manchester United chase expiring Barca and Milan target

According to what has been reported by English paper the Mirror, Manchester United have joined the race for PSG's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.Rabiot's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in the summer and it was thought that he was close to a move to FC Barcelona; before the Catalan giants pre-purchased Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong - bringing to an end their plans to sign Rabiot.Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus have all been linked to the Frenchman; yet Manchester United will almost certainly have the funds free to complete a move for him. Rabiot's wage demands will likely be high but Manchester United have both space and money. The Red Devils sold Marouane Fellaini in the winter market and summer departures could be expected for Juan Mata and Ander Herrera.For now, Rabiot will remain in France; at least until the end of the season. The chances of him signing a new deal with PSG are remote, yet still entirely possible.

