Transfer news: Manchester United eye up PSG midfielder Verratti

Verratti PSG Fabian Ruiz Napoli
28 March at 22:00
According to what has been reported by British newspaper the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing PSG's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti. Verratti has been linked with the Red Devils for some time but this is the most recent interest since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as manager; perhaps signalling intent to move this summer for the Italian.

The reports suggest Verratti is not desperate to leave the Parisien club but will evaluate any offers from the Premier League club.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.