Transfer news: Manchester United eye up PSG midfielder Verratti
28 March at 22:00According to what has been reported by British newspaper the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing PSG's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti. Verratti has been linked with the Red Devils for some time but this is the most recent interest since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as manager; perhaps signalling intent to move this summer for the Italian.
The reports suggest Verratti is not desperate to leave the Parisien club but will evaluate any offers from the Premier League club.
