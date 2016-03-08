Transfer news: Manchester United focus on PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot
01 June at 08:30PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has a contract expiring this summer and is prepared to leave the Parisien giants on a free transfer. A number of clubs have expressed an interest in the Frenchman since he confirmed his desire to look elsewhere. Barcelona were originally close to signing Rabiot on a pre-contract but instead opted to put their funds into the summer signing of Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked to Rabiot in addition but, as Mundo Deportivo report, Manchester United have now decided to focus their attention on the PSG man.
