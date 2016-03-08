Transfer news: Manchester United forward Lukaku wants Juventus move

According to what has been reported by SportMediaset, Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku wants to leave the club in the summer; but only if it means a move to Serie A outfit Juventus.Lukaku joined Manchester United from Everton for a €75m fee but reports state that United could be prepared to let the Belgian striker leave for as little as €50-€60m. Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in the forward but Juventus lead the race and it is thought that Lukaku would only leave United for a chance to move to Turin.

