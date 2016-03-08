Transfer news: Manchester United offer Juventus swap for Paulo Dybala

According to what has been reported by The Sun, Manchester United are offering Juventus a swap deal consisting of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku for Juve's Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. Dybala has been rumoured away from Turin since Cristiano Ronaldo's €110m arrival put a slight dampener on the club's available funds and Juventus may have to offload several stars if they wish to make any further additions in the upcoming summer market.Lukaku has expressed his interest in joining Juventus and reports indicate that the only club that the Belgian would leave United for is Juve; perhaps the striker is interested in playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

