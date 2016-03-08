Transfer news: Manchester United plot move for Lyon forward

15 April at 14:30
According to what has been reported by the English tabloid newspaper The Daily Mirror today, Manchester United have set their sights on Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele ahead of next season.

Dembele, 22, only joined Lyon from Scottish side Celtic last summer but is already being linked heavily with a departure from the Southern French club. Manchester United are looking at Dembele as a possible younger alternative to play off of and learn from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

Reports from the English press suggest that Arsenal are also interested in the 22-year-old and that the Frenchman, who has eighteen goals for Lyon this season despite a rough start, could well be on his way to the Premier League.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.