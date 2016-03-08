Transfer news: Manchester United plot move for Lyon forward
15 April at 14:30According to what has been reported by the English tabloid newspaper The Daily Mirror today, Manchester United have set their sights on Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele ahead of next season.
Dembele, 22, only joined Lyon from Scottish side Celtic last summer but is already being linked heavily with a departure from the Southern French club. Manchester United are looking at Dembele as a possible younger alternative to play off of and learn from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.
Reports from the English press suggest that Arsenal are also interested in the 22-year-old and that the Frenchman, who has eighteen goals for Lyon this season despite a rough start, could well be on his way to the Premier League.
