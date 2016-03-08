Transfer news: Manchester United prepare €100m bid for Napoli's Koulibaly

18 February at 14:30
According to what has been reported by English tabloid newspaper The Sun, Manchester United are preparing a €100m+ bid for Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly has made a name for himself as one of the Italian Serie A's greatest defenders, if not one of the best defensive talents in the world. The centre-back is a formidable foe for even the best of teams and has been instrumental to Napoli's success in the past season-and-a-half.

Manchester United will face competition from Barcelona for Koulibaly, both teams prepared to put big money on the table to sign the talented defender.

