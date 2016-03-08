Transfer news: Manchester United prepare €60m bid for English starlet

12 February at 18:30
According to what has been reported by the Daily Express, Manchester United are ready to offer an eye-watering €60m figure for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon.

Sessegnon is touted as one of the brightest young English prospects and, despite struggling with a relegation-bound Fulham, the starlet has seemingly done enough in the eyes of other clubs to warrant the interest.

Alongside Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also intersted in signing the youngster. 

