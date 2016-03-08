Transfer news: Manchester United prepare mega-offer for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

According to what has been reported by The Sun, Manchester United are ready to do business with Borussia Dortmund over BVB's young English star Jadon Sancho. Sancho has lit the Bundesliga on fire since joining the German outfit; rightly attracting attention from many elite clubs already.report that United will ready an offer of around €95m to secure Sancho's services and are willing to do so as soon as this upcoming summer.All eyes will be on United's market movements in the summer; with a lot of the final decisions hinging on whether or not United qualify for the Champions League and therefore have less restrictions from Financial Fair Play.

