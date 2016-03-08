Transfer news: Manchester United ready to challenge Barcelona for Griezmann

24 May at 20:15
According to what has been reported by English newspaper the Mirror, Manchester United are preparing to challenge Barcelona for the signature of Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has been linked heavily with a move to Catalonia but United entering the race at the eleventh hour is sure to have thrown a curveball at Atletico; who must now decide where they would rather see their forward move.

