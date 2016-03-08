Transfer news: Manchester United ready to strike deal for Dortmund starlet Sancho

22 August at 22:00
According to what has been reported by English tabloid paper The Sun today, Manchester United are preparing an assault for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho in January.

Sancho, who initially signed for the German club from United's cross-city rivals Manchester City, is being touted as a star for the future and will likely cost the Red Devils a bumper fee of over the 100 million euro mark.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.