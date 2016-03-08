Transfer news: Manchester United ready to strike deal for Dortmund starlet Sancho
22 August at 22:00According to what has been reported by English tabloid paper The Sun today, Manchester United are preparing an assault for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho in January.
Sancho, who initially signed for the German club from United's cross-city rivals Manchester City, is being touted as a star for the future and will likely cost the Red Devils a bumper fee of over the 100 million euro mark.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments