Transfer news: Manchester United seek to tie down star to new contract

According to what has been reported by the Manchester Evening News, a Manchester-based news outlet, after the contract renewal of Anthony Martial, Manchester United are attempting to extend star goalkeeper David De Gea's contract.Martial signed a new deal, worth a reported £250,000 a week, and now the Red Devils want to continue their extension streak with yet another deal. De Gea has been a long-time target of Real Madrid and now United want to extend his contract - with his current expiring in 2019, but the club set to activate an optional year extension to tie him down until 2020.

