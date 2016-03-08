Transfer news: Manchester United want Dortmund wonderkid

Jadon Sancho is lighting the Bundesliga on fire this season, his performances with Borussia Dortmund catching the eye of many as the young Englishman begins to emerge as one of the brightest young players in Europe.Now, it appears as though Sancho could be in for a return to England, with the former Manchester City man catching the eye of his old club's fierce rivals Manchester United. United are looking at Sancho as a potential investment for the future, with the ageing Alexis Sanchez soon coming to an end of his time with the club.

