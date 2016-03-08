Transfer news: Manchester United watching Chelsea, Arsenal and Inter target Barella

02 May at 15:15
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, scouts from Manchester United will be present at the match between Napoli and Cagliari; to not only watch Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly but also Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Sardinian midfielder is reportedly a target of the likes of Inter Milan, Chelsea and Arsenal; with United now joining the long list of suitors for the starlet. 

For Inter, however, signing Barella could well depend on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League; with the Nerazzurri believed to be both Barella and Cagliari's preferred choice of destination if the Italian is to leave the club this summer.

