Transfer news: Marotta challenges Juve for these three Serie A stars

03 November at 09:45
Beppe Marotta and Juventus will cross their paths at the end of the season when the former Old Lady's CEO will be in charge of Inter for the first summer transfer window of his spell at Inter.

According to Tuttosport,  Inter and Juventus will be battle it out for three Serie A stars: the first name is Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella (price-tag € 40 million), the second is Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) and the third one is Andersen (Sampdoria).
 

