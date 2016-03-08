Transfer news: Milan and Chelsea do battle for Barca star

09 November at 18:30
According to what has been reported by reputable Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has stated his intentions to leave the Catalan club, after a lack of game-time. The Spaniard has been a target of AC Milan in recent weeks, who are interested in adding another central midfielder to their roster, after failing to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or PSG’s Adrien Rabiot in the summer.
 
However, Marca’s reports state that Milan will face competition from both Chelsea and Valencia for the Spaniard; who are both said to be interested in the 24-year-old.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.