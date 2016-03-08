Transfer news: Milan and Chelsea do battle for Barca star
09 November at 18:30According to what has been reported by reputable Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has stated his intentions to leave the Catalan club, after a lack of game-time. The Spaniard has been a target of AC Milan in recent weeks, who are interested in adding another central midfielder to their roster, after failing to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or PSG’s Adrien Rabiot in the summer.
However, Marca’s reports state that Milan will face competition from both Chelsea and Valencia for the Spaniard; who are both said to be interested in the 24-year-old.
