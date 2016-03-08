Transfer news: Milan can say goodbye to Franck Kessie in the summer

30 March at 16:15
Franck Kessie's future is hanging in the balance; the Ivorian was fined this week for a bust-up between himself and Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia. Kessie was reportedly angry at the fact that he was fined double that of his Argentine teammate; leading speculation to grow that the midfielder might leave at the end of the season.

Premier League interest has circulated for Kessie; who still has a lot to learn and potential to grow at a good club. Milan will work with Kessie and his entourage over the next few weeks to decide whether or not he still has a future with the Rossoneri club.

