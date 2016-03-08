Transfer news: Milan chasing Fiorentina midfielder Veretout

20 March at 18:30
Jordan Veretout has had a great season for Fiorentina so far; the French midfielder scoring five in 22 Serie A games so far for the Viola. However, Veretout is also being chased by a number of other Italian clubs. Both Inter Milan and Napoli have been linked to his signature in the past year but, now, a new challenger has entered the race: AC Milan.

Milan are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old to increase their squad depth and allow them to mount a more serious challenge atop Serie A next season. AC Milan will be losing both Bertolacci and Montolivo on free transfers at the end of their current contracts this summer, leaving space in the squad for a talented midfielder. 

