Transfer news: Milan derby for Ligue 1 starlet

05 February at 12:00
Aurelien Tchouameni is a 19-year-old midfielder for French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. 

AC Milan and Inter Milan are both very interested in signing Tchouameni from Bordeaux in the summer; as the two sides look to pick up more strong youth players to help build for the future.

Milan reportedly made an offer for the Bordeaux starlet in January; which would have been rejected by the French club. Tchouameni has played 10 times for Bordeaux in total this season; six times in the league and four times in the UEFA Europa League.

