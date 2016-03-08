Transfer news: Milan meet with agent of Napoli target Castagne

22 May at 19:45
According to what has been reported in the Italian press, there is a background to a suggestion that AC Milan are competing with Napoli for Atalanta player Timothy Castagne. 

Leonardo, Milan's sporting director, has met with the player's representatives; although he was not able to give a definite yes and proceed with negotiations with Atalanta.

Now, Napoli appear to be the frontrunners for his signature and all things point towards Castagne's Atalanta departure this summer.

