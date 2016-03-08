Transfer news: Milan want ex-Inter full-back

21 March at 15:15
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, AC Milan are interested in signing Fiorentina full-back Cristiano Biraghi; formerly of Milan's city rivals Inter Milan. 

This comes as both Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic will be leaving Milan and the club are searching for a suitable replacement. 

Milan are plotting a big summer; which will only get bigger in size if the club manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the Rossoneri currently sitting in 4th place in the league after losing to Inter in the Milan derby last Sunday.

