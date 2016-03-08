Transfer news: Monchi wants to bring Ukrainian midfielder to Roma

Despite the future of Monchi, Roma's sporting director, being currently unknown, with both Manchester United and, more strongly, Arsenal linked to the Spanish director, he is already planning out Roma's summer window; if he leaves, therefore, not leaving the club in a total mess.Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, who currently plays for Belgian Pro League side Genk, has been a target of the giallorossi for a while now but, as of now, the Roman club have not yet signed the 25-year-old.Contact between Roma and Malinovskyi's representatives have reportedly continued for some time now; meaning it could only be a matter of months before the midfielder is playing in Serie A.This season, Malinovskyi has scored eight goals and assisted a further seven in 25 Pro League games, meaning that he is justly deserving of the attention he is receiving from the likes of Roma.

