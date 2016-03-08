Transfer news: Napoli and Roma lead chase for Polish defender

According to what has been reported by Il Secolo XIX this morning, Napoli and Roma are to do battle for the signature of Sampdoria's Polish defender, Bartosz Bereszynski.This comes as Tottenham Hotspur lead Juventus and Inter Milan in the race for Sampdoria's other defender, Joachim Andersen.Napoli and Roma are to do battle for Bereszynski's signature, as the player's agent seeks to arrange a move ahead of the summer market. Sampdoria could be struggling for defenders by the end of the summer and must start looking now to find apt replacements.

