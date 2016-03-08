Transfer news: Napoli continue to chase Spaniard Pablo Fornals

According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Napoli are still interested in signing Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals. The Spain U21 international is a compatriot of Napoli summer signing Fabian Ruiz and the Neapolitans are eager to try and cash in on the success of Fabian so far.Fornals currently plays for Villarreal in La Liga but his spell in Spain could be coming to an end; as Napoli ready a reported €20m bid for him during the summer - in the hopes that they can tempt him away from Spain.

