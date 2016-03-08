Transfer news: Napoli defender tops Real Madrid shopping list
02 November at 19:00Real Madrid have recently made a coaching change, with Santiago Solari replacing Julen Lopetegui at the club, but the Los Blancos are also looking to reinforce the team in order to make the necessary leap in quality after the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
According to the Spanish press, Kalidou Koulibaly is the first choice of the Spanish club to reinforce the defence. The Senegalese defender has a contract with Napoli until 2023 and the Partenopei will likely ask for an astronomic figure for the centre-back.
Go to comments