Transfer news: Napoli defender tops Real Madrid shopping list

02 November at 19:00
Real Madrid have recently made a coaching change, with Santiago Solari replacing Julen Lopetegui at the club, but the Los Blancos are also looking to reinforce the team in order to make the necessary leap in quality after the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the Spanish press, Kalidou Koulibaly is the first choice of the Spanish club to reinforce the defence. The Senegalese defender has a contract with Napoli until 2023 and the Partenopei will likely ask for an astronomic figure for the centre-back.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.