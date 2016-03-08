Transfer News: Napoli eying shock return of PSG star

03 November at 16:50
Napoli are looking to reinforce their team with a pure striker, as the only one at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal is Arkadiusz Milik and the only alternative being to deploy Dries Mertens in the false nine role.

In recent days there have been speculations about a possible move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but according to Rai Sport, the Partenopei are not interested in this hypothesis. Instead, Aurelio De Laurentiis' strategy is to bring back Edinson Cavani to the club either in January or in the summer transfer window.

