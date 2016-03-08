Transfer news: Napoli have meeting with agent of Bundesliga star deemed heir to Callejon

07 March at 18:30
According to what has been reported by Radio Marte, Napoli have had a meeting with the agent of Hertha Berlin winger Valentino Lazaro. 

The radio station reports that Napoli view Lazaro to be the heir to Jose Callejon on the right-hand side of Napoli's attacking trident; with Lazaro's agent, Max Hagmayr, in Naples to discuss a potential move.

Reportedly, for just €20m, the Austrian can become a Napoli player; with a deal reportedly in the works.

