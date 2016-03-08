Transfer news: Napoli in pole for summer signing of Lazio and Inter target

Manuel Lazzari is one of the most exciting Italian full-back prospects in Serie A, currently playing for Spal and proving to be an effective source of assists for the Ferrara side. However, the bond between Lazzari and Spal is set to end in the summer, when the Italian will be departing his current club in favour of a new adventure.Lazio and Inter Milan have been chasing Lazzari for some time, with interest dating back to the summer; but, as CalcioMercato.com have maintained, it is Napoli who are just a step away from completing the deal when the time comes - far away in pole position.

