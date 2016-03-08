Transfer news: Napoli in pole for summer signing of Lazio and Inter target

02 February at 15:05
Manuel Lazzari is one of the most exciting Italian full-back prospects in Serie A, currently playing for Spal and proving to be an effective source of assists for the Ferrara side. However, the bond between Lazzari and Spal is set to end in the summer, when the Italian will be departing his current club in favour of a new adventure.

Lazio and Inter Milan have been chasing Lazzari for some time, with interest dating back to the summer; but, as CalcioMercato.com have maintained, it is Napoli who are just a step away from completing the deal when the time comes - far away in pole position.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Lazio
Napoli
Spal

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.