Transfer news: Napoli prepare €60m for Lozano and Lazzari
21 March at 12:00According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are taking advantage of the international break to define their market strategy ahead of the summer.
Napoli sporting director Giuntoli will make PSV winger Hirving Lozano and Spal wing-back Manuel Lazzari as their top priorities for the summer; with the Neapolitan club readying €60m to spend on both players.
Lozano is likely to cost around €40m but Napoli will face competition from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United; who have also been touted as suitors of the Mexican.
