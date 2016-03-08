Transfer news: Napoli, Torino and Lazio compete for Spal defender Lazzari

21 April at 14:15
Manuel Lazzari currently plays for Spal but has attracted the interest of a number of top Italian teams; who are all interested in signing the wing-back during the summer. Reports from the Italian press suggest that Lazio, Napoli and Torino are the clubs who are very keen on Lazzari and will look to make him a part of their squads in the summer.

Lazzari's current Spal contract does not expire until 2023 so it is likely that he will cost somewhat of a fee but, for a talented player, no cost is really too much.

