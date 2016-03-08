Transfer news: Napoli try again for Arsenal and Barcelona target Lozano

According to what has been reported by Il Mattino today, in the last few days, Napoli have relaunched their interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano.Napoli, as per the reports, would be prepared to put a bid of €34m on the table for the Mexican forward; yet PSV would request €40m.Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti reportedly 'fell in love' with Lozano's abilities at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, interested in bringing him to Naples. However, Napoli will face competition from Arsenal and Barcelona for the Mexican; both sides reportedly interested in signing him.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.