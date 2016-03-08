Transfer News: Pato plays down AC Milan return rumours
10 November at 16:45AC Milan are currently in the hunt for a striker to accompany Patrick Cutrone and Gonzalo Higuain. Recent rumours have been linking the Rossoneri to two sensational returns of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexandre Pato.
However, while Ibrahimovic and his agent opened up to a move, Pato has played down the rumours of his return to the club on Twitter.
"I did not say I'm leaving Tianjin Quanijian, I did not say I would not go back to Sao Paulo and I did not say that I was going to Milan," he wrote.
Eu não falei que irei sair do Tianjin Quanjian. Eu não falei que não voltaria para o São Paulo. E eu não falei que estou indo para o Milan.— PATO (@AlexandrePato) November 10, 2018
