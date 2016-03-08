Transfer news: Pep Guardiola wants Atletico midfielder at Manchester City

21 March at 14:30
According to what has been reported by the Mirror, Pep Guardiola wants Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul at Manchester City. 

The reports suggest that City are keen on making a big purchase in midfield in the summer and Saul appears to be at the top of Guardiola's shopping list.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder will come at a price, however, and could cost the Citizens around or upwards of €65m.

