Transfer news: Pep Guardiola wants Atletico midfielder at Manchester City
21 March at 14:30According to what has been reported by the Mirror, Pep Guardiola wants Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul at Manchester City.
The reports suggest that City are keen on making a big purchase in midfield in the summer and Saul appears to be at the top of Guardiola's shopping list.
The Atletico Madrid midfielder will come at a price, however, and could cost the Citizens around or upwards of €65m.
