Transfer News: Perisic reaches contractual agreement with Arsenal, the numbers

Ivan Perisic wants to leave Inter. This was confirmed yesterday by club CEO Giuseppe Marotta yesterday before the match against Torino. According to Libero, the Croatian international has already agreed on terms with Arsenal.



Perisic would earn 3 million euros net until June and a contract with an annual salary of 6.5 million until 2022 would be ready for him in the summer. However, there is still no agreement with Inter, who do not accept the paid loan with an option to buy offered by the Gunners.



