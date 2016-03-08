Transfer news: Pogba must take salary hit if he wants to join Real Madrid

01 May at 20:15
According to what has been reported by ESPN, Real Madrid have made an enquiry into the availability and financial expense of signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. However, Pogba is demanding a €380,000 per week salary from Los Blancos that the La Liga side are not prepared to pay.

Therefore, this means that if Pogba wants to leave England and join Madrid, he will have to take a significant salary cut compared to what he would have liked if he were to move.

