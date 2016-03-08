Transfer news: Porto tracking Inter midfielder Joao Mario

10 May at 20:00
As Porto prepare to say goodbye to Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, who will be leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer, the Portuguese giants are searching for a replacement. 

A Bola, Portuguese newspaper, suggest that the Portuguese side are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario; who Porto consider to be a good replacement for Herrera, as well as an obtainable goal.

