Transfer news: Porto tracking Inter midfielder Joao Mario
10 May at 20:00As Porto prepare to say goodbye to Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, who will be leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer, the Portuguese giants are searching for a replacement.
A Bola, Portuguese newspaper, suggest that the Portuguese side are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario; who Porto consider to be a good replacement for Herrera, as well as an obtainable goal.
