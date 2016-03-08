Transfer news: potential boost for Milan as Genoa consider Balotelli move

Krzystof Piatek is a name on many lips. The Genoa forward is the 2nd top scorer in Serie A this season, just a goal behind €110m Cristiano Ronaldo. Piatek arrived in Italy as a relative unknown but has since demonstrated his abilities and won the affections of many.



In the last day, AC Milan have been touted as a possible destination for Piatek, with the Rossoneri reportedly negotiation with Genoa over the past 24 hours as they hope to find some sort of agreement.



The latest reports from Mediaset, however, indicate that things might be going well for Milan - as the Genoans have reportedly identified Mario Balotelli as someone they would like to sign to replace the outgoing Pole. Balotelli wants to leave Nice and therefore Genoa could find he is open to an Italian return and to their club.