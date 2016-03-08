Transfer News: PSG join Man United and City in race for Juventus' Douglas Costa

29 March at 20:00
Douglas Costa is having a complicated season for Juventus, with the Brazilian struggling with many physical problems throughout the campaign. The former Bayern Munich winger could thus leave the Allianz Stadium next summer, with several major European clubs showing interest in the player.

Both Manchester United and City have been targetting the player for some time, with the coach of the latter - Pep Guardiola - reportedly being a big fan of Costa. However, according to Tuttosport, PSG are now also in the race, as there were contacts between the agent of the Brazilian, Junior Mendosa, and the sports director of the French club, Antero Henrique.

