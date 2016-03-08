Transfer news: PSG offer Cristiano Ronaldo €50m per season to leave Juventus
01 June at 18:15Potentially shocking transfer news has come out of Spain this afternoon; with Diario Gol reporting that PSG have presented a big offer to Juventus in an attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. The reports suggest that PSG have offered the Bianconeri €140m for the Portuguese forward, as well as offering the player himself a mega offer of €50m per season; 20 million euros more each year than he is currently earning at Juventus.
Reportedly, Ronaldo himself has considered the offer; which will only hold any true meaning if one or both of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were to leave the club this summer. Neymar is being touted with a return to Barcelona, in addition to the rumours linking him to Real Madrid that have been ever-present since the Brazilian first moved from Barca to PSG.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a strong first season with Juventus and will be aiming to help the club go further in the Champions League next season, providing he stays in Turin. Juve will not want to let him go but, ultimately, money does talk.
