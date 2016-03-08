Transfer News: PSG offer two players in mega swap deal with Juve

The transfer market is alive even when the window is closed and this also applies to the operations of Serie A champions Juventus. The Bianconeri are ready to conduct some business in January, despite the difficulties to do anything big in the middle of the season.



One of the players who could change clubs and leave the Allianz Stadium is Mattia De Sciglio and PSG are interested. However, for now, neither Juventus nor the player are convinced of a potential operation.



Nevertheless, the Parisians are ready to put both Meunier and Kurzwara on the plate to acquire the Italian fullback. But both players' contracts expire at the end of the season and Juve could get one of them (or both) at no cost in the summer.