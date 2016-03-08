Transfer news: PSG plot strategy to sign Icardi from Inter... including offering a former Napoli man
24 April at 12:00According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, PSG are the only club really interested still in signing Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi. Icardi has been at the centre of a crisis at the club in recent months; missing out on a lot of football and losing the captain's armband amid tensions between his wife-agent Wanda Nara and the club's representatives.
Things have calmed down lately and it appears as though Icardi will stay at Inter. However, PSG are the one club still determined to sign him and the Gazzetta reports that they are willing to offer cash plus former Napoli forward Edinson Cavani to tempt the Nerazzurri into accepting.
