Transfer news: PSG to compete with Manchester United for Barcelona's Coutinho
02 June at 13:30Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool in favour of a move to Barcelona in January 2018, as he aimed to win major trophies with the Catalan giants. However, it seems as though his time at the club may have already reached its terminus.
Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Coutinho in the past few months but, as per the Daily Mail, Ligue 1 giants PSG have now entered the race for the Barca man.
Coutinho will not come cheap for whoever buys him and PSG may appear as the most likely destination if the Brazilian is to leave Barcelona.
