Transfer News: PSG to make new Allan attempt in the summer, the details
01 February at 12:45The winter transfer market only ended a couple of hours ago and many teams are already planning for the future. Marek Hamsik could still leave Napoli this month, as he is tempted by a move to China, where the transfer market is still open. Meanwhile, Allan is seduced by PSG and negotiations that took place in January could be renewed in the summer, as reported by Il Mattino.
Aurelio De Laurentiis has not moved an inch from his assessment of the player: 100 million euros. Even in June, the price will be the same. The French champions know it will but are still confident of making a new attempt when the market reopens in the summer.
The goal is to give coach Tuchel a new midfielder to replace the departing Adrien Rabiot, who is set to leave on a free transfer, most likely to Barcelona. Attention must also be paid to the future of Kalidou Koulibaly, a player equally appreciated by PSG as well as the big Premier League sides.
