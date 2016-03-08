Transfer news: Rafa Benitez wants Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo at Newcastle
13 March at 18:45According to what has been reported by the Chronicle, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is extremely interested in signing Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo. Zaniolo, who joined the Giallorossi from Inter Milan, as part of the deal to send Radja Nainggolan to Inter, has impressed many this season with his performances and is emerging as a stand-out star in Roma's season.
Therefore, it is no surprise that there is a lot of interest in the starlet and English sirens may be calling for the young Italian. However, Roma will be eager to keep hold of their young midfielder, as he has been one of the team's best players so far this season.
