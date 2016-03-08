Transfer news: Real Madrid confident in pursuit of Spurs midfielder Eriksen

According to what has been reported by the English press today, Real Madrid are still keen and very much interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Danish playmaker is one of Zinedine Zidane's top targets at Madrid, as Los Blancos look to undergo a transformation to give themself a chance at redemption both within La Liga and the Champions League next season. 

Eriksen's current contract with Spurs expires in 2020 and could cost the La Liga giants around €60m-€70m.

