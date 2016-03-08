Transfer news: Real Madrid don't give up on Neymar
16 April at 18:15According to what has been reported by El Chiringuito, Real Madrid have not closed the door altogether on the possibility of signing PSG's Brazilian forward Neymar. Neymar, whose move to PSG in 2017 cost the Parisiens a figure of around €220m, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for years now; almost since the moment he left Barcelona.
Although Madrid have not entirely closed the door on the chances of signing Neymar, he will cost a large amount of money and Los Blancos may instead decide to pursue an alternate option such as Kylian Mbappe or Eden Hazard.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments