Transfer news: Real Madrid have 'rough agreement' with Juve and Barca target
28 March at 21:30Adrien Rabiot has been one of the most discussed transfer prospects over the past season. Rabiot's contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer and he has signalled his intentions to leave the club and move elsewhere.
Rabiot was a long-time target of Barcelona; who have since agreed a future transfer for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong - considered to be one of the best young midfielders in the world. Therefore, Barcelona gave up their pursuit of Rabiot and Juventus became a name floating around in the papers - however, nothing concrete has come of that lead yet.
According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid, and particularly Zinedine Zidane, have come to a 'rough agreement' with Rabiot over signing him in the summer when his contract with PSG runs out.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were also linked to the Frenchman's signature but now it appears as though Real Madrid are in pole position.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments