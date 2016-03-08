Transfer news: Real Madrid look at Man Utd and Tottenham stars to replace Kroos
13 April at 09:30According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are currently in the process of shortlisting candidates to serve as heir to Toni Kroos. The experienced German midfielder is not getting any younger and Los Blancos are looking for a slightly younger player to carry the team through the next few seasons and get them back on track after this season, which many fans would like to forget.
The reports from AS suggest that the two candidates being looked at most by Real Madrid are Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and Manchester United's French powerhouse Paul Pogba. Eriksen and Pogba have both been linked with moves away from their respective clubs for some time now; with Madrid chasing the Dane for a while whilst interest in Pogba came primarily from Juventus and Barcelona.
If Kroos were to be replaced, Manchester United or Juventus may come knocking for the experienced German midfielder; both clubs having been linked with him in recent history and Kroos himself possibly on the way out after the club have already started looking for replacements. Kroos would not come cheap but if Madrid are after Pogba or Eriksen,they will have to sell players to balance the books - Kroos coming as collateral damage to get a deal over the line.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments